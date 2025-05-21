Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,299,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 598,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $18,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 276,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 176,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 548,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 437,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 398,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 95,177 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $760.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

