Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Get Banner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BANR

Banner Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BANR opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.90. Banner has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $78.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Banner

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 53.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.