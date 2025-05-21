Battery Technology Stocks To Consider – May 19th

Mullen Automotive, American Battery Technology, and TETRA Technologies are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are publicly traded shares of companies engaged in researching, developing, manufacturing and distributing batteries and related components. They span firms working on lithium-ion cells, solid-state designs, electrode materials, recycling solutions and system integrations. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the expanding role of energy storage in electric vehicles, grid stability and portable electronics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

MULN traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 486,846,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,139. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4,330.53. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3,198,000.00.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of American Battery Technology stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $1.40. 1,561,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -2.44. American Battery Technology has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 506,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $385.91 million, a PE ratio of 145.07 and a beta of 1.31. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

