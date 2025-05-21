Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFB opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $949.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BELFB shares. StockNews.com lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BELFB

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.