Bennett Rosenthal Sells 40,000 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.37, for a total transaction of $6,774,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,396,450. This represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 69,809 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.01, for a total transaction of $11,239,947.09.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.63. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 263.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

