Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 18th

Super Micro Computer, Accenture, ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Globant are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares in companies that develop, produce or heavily utilize AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, neural networks, natural language processing and robotics—to create products or services. These stocks give investors exposure to businesses aiming to drive innovation, efficiency and competitive advantage through AI. Investors often target AI stocks to participate in the sector’s high-growth potential and its transformative impact across industries like healthcare, finance and manufacturing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 98,012,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,704,057. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.45. 3,967,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,787. The stock has a market cap of $198.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.18. Accenture has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,040.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,328. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.30, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $863.52 and a 200 day moving average of $973.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.00. 3,837,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,685. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.10 and a 200 day moving average of $307.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $279.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded down $32.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. 11,007,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,188. Globant has a 1 year low of $88.03 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average is $177.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

