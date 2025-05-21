Best Fintech Stocks To Consider – May 19th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, The Carlyle Group, WEX, and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that use technology to deliver or enhance financial services—ranging from digital payments and online lending platforms to robo-advisors and blockchain-based solutions. Investors in these equities gain exposure to innovation-driven growth in the financial sector, albeit with potentially higher volatility and evolving regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $20.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,563.94. The company had a trading volume of 221,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,135.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1,999.47. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,550.00 and a 52 week high of $2,610.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,696,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of CG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

WEX traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $137.63. 181,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,963. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEX

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

NASDAQ:KSPI traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.22. 214,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $143.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

Featured Stories