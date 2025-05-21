Best Waste Management Stocks To Consider – May 19th

Siyata Mobile, Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, Halliburton, CEMEX, GFL Environmental, and Fluor are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares in companies that collect, transport, process and dispose of solid and hazardous waste, as well as offer recycling and environmental remediation services. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to a sector characterized by steady, contract-based revenues and growth driven by regulatory requirements and sustainability initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Siyata Mobile (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

Shares of NASDAQ SYTA traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.67. 61,274,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $885.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYTA

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.70. The company had a trading volume of 654,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $239.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.33 and its 200-day moving average is $221.67. The company has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $308.67. 439,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $310.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.37 and a 200-day moving average of $275.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.76. 5,134,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,492,547. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,399,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CX

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,084. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $37.93. 698,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. Fluor has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLR

Read More