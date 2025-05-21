BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,569,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $17,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,185,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,865,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after buying an additional 364,569 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,267,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,669,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,856,000 after buying an additional 4,039,483 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,755,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackBerry news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $89,520.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,770.02. The trade was a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 37,216 shares of company stock valued at $112,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.8%

BB stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.75 target price on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

About BlackBerry

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

