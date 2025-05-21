Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $36,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $296,661.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,167.40. The trade was a 14.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $231,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,436. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,503 shares of company stock worth $1,027,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

BPMC opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

