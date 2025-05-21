BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €67.16 ($75.46) and traded as high as €77.15 ($86.69). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €77.15 ($86.69), with a volume of 5,096,061 shares changing hands.
BNP Paribas Stock Up 0.6%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.16.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
