BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 123,200 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prospect Capital news, Director William Gremp bought 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $81,939.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,406.37. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,594,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,200,849.60. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,548,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $170.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.29 million.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

