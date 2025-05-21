BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires New Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LZ. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 545,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 27,867 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LZ opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $10.60.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $183.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

