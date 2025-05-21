BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Par Pacific’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Par Pacific from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

