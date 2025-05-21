BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys Shares of 24,374 Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,247,000 after buying an additional 1,300,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,377,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,107,000 after buying an additional 437,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,053,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,117,000 after buying an additional 267,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,949,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,737,000 after buying an additional 369,387 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after purchasing an additional 431,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERA opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

