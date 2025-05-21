BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,347 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.85. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.87.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $684.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

