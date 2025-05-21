BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $373.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.40. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $260.53 and a 1 year high of $380.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBC shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.20.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

