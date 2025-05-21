BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,700,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 806,684 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $61,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 1.1%
CWK opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
