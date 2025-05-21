BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,700,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 806,684 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $61,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 1.1%

CWK opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.