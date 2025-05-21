BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,117 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Frontdoor Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

