BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Orion Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORN shares. B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Orion Group

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 419,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,594.05. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of ORN opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $188.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Articles

