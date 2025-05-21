BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,688 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 254.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 40,891 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $187.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.18. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $206.07.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

