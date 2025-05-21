BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $1.09 Million in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OWL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $137,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,177,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 692.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 target price on Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research raised Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

