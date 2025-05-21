BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $987,000 in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 239,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 157,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

RLAY stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $522.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $32,217.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,243. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 61,422 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $182,423.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,350.99. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $280,981. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

