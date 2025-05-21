BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Baird R W raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other Titan Machinery news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 138,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,221.68. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,182 shares of company stock valued at $439,661. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $476.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

