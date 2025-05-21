BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

TPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $110,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,455.16. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 3,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,453.25. The trade was a 25.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

