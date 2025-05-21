BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 356,624 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.