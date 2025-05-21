BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vericel were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,397 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $6,193,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 725.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VCEL

Insider Activity at Vericel

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,354 shares in the company, valued at $10,906,229.06. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vericel

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.