BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 13,394 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,394 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 4.6%

Scholar Rock stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $215,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,490. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $5,068,441.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,108.90. This trade represents a 56.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,798 shares of company stock worth $5,482,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

