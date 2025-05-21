BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 32,749 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,749 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,060 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 62,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 49,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 3,926 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,582.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

