BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 3,891 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.4%

California Water Service Group stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

