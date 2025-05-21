BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 6,553 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,750,000 after buying an additional 636,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in International Bancshares by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,450,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,585,000 after buying an additional 255,070 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in International Bancshares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,216,000 after buying an additional 144,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 2,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.83.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

