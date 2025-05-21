BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 78,835 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,772 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 78,835 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 46,749 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,879,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 78,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.63%.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

