BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 9,002 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,736 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Yelp were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Yelp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Yelp by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Yelp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 445.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,476.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,198.50. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,717. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

