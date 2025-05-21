BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $1.06 Million Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STVN. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 1,457.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Stevanato Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €25.70 ($28.88).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €24.42 ($27.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €16.56 ($18.61) and a 12 month high of €25.75 ($28.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.27.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €346.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This is a positive change from Stevanato Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Stevanato Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Stevanato Group Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Stories

