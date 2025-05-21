BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 31,628 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,981 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,195,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,511,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 458,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

