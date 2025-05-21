Boaz Ouriel Sells 67,493 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,085,962.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,354.77. This trade represents a 38.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBLY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobileye Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

