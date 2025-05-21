BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $85.08 and a 1-year high of $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.60.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

