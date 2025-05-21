BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stake Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,740,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.87. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.86 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOKF. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.