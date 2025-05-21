Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading Up 16.9% – Should You Buy?

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.52. 10,093,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,907% from the average session volume of 502,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Bon Natural Life Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; and natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products used as food additives and nutritional supplements.

