Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

