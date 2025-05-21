Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price at C$24.31

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Air Canada

Insider Activity at Air Canada

Air Canada Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Landry purchased 7,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$110,646.91. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:AC opened at C$18.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.94. The firm has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.92. Air Canada has a one year low of C$12.69 and a one year high of C$26.18.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.