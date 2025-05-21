Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) PT at $154.21

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $125.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

