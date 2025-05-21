Brokerages Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Target Price at $52.50

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of ADM opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

