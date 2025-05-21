Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target at $160.80

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 114.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $125.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.08. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $100.86 and a 1 year high of $156.96. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

