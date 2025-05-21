Brokerages Set Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) PT at $8.75

Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on XOS from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

XOS Trading Down 3.1%

XOS stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. XOS has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $28.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.73.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XOS will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

