Brokers Issue Forecasts for KYTX Q1 Earnings

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kyverna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.62) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Up 15.5%

KYTX opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

