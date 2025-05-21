Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $59.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

BAM stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

