Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$54.95 and last traded at C$54.99. Approximately 293,098 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 200,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,758.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.41.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp along with its subsidiaries is engaged in owning and operating regulated utility investments in Brazil and the United Kingdom. The group’s operations include utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

