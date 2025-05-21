Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $167.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $114.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.61. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

