California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRC. StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on California Resources from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on California Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Get California Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRC

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. California Resources has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.14 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that California Resources will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. The trade was a 4.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in California Resources by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,800,000 after purchasing an additional 845,694 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,254,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 255.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,772,000 after buying an additional 486,650 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,752,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $14,456,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.